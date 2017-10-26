"Fear the Walking Dead" lead Colman Domingo cast in Berry Jenkins' "If Beale Street Could Talk"

By Stephen Iervolino

AMC

(LOS ANGELES) — Fear the Walking Dead star Colman Domingo has been tapped to star opposite Regina King in Barry Jenkins’ film adaptation of the James Baldwin novel, If Beale Street Could Talk.

According to Deadline, stage and screen veteran Domingo is set to play Tish’s “fiercely loving father” who takes on his daughter’s crusade. Similar to the book, the film follows Tish, a pregnant Harlem woman who works to prove her fiancé’s innocence after he’s been falsely accused of rape.

The news comes after Jenkins tapped Regina King for a “key role” in the film, which is suspected to be that of Tish’s mother. Tish will be played by newcomer Kiki Layne, while Shots Fired actor Stephan James will play Tish’s fiancé, Fonny.

The third season of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead ended October 15.

