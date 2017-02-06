"Fate of the Furious" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" Among Movie Spots Bowing During Super Bowl

By Stephen Iervolino

Universal Pictures – 2016(HOUSTON) — Sunday Night’s Super Bowl telecast also gave us a glimpse at some highly anticipated movies due out in 2017, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Fate of the Furious, and Transformers The Last Knight.



The Fate of the Furious: Has Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto really turned on his buddies and partnered with new villain Charlize Theron? That’s what the commercial for the eighth chapter in the Fast and Furious franchise, opening in April, teases, along with a giant wrecking ball and a missile-launching submarine. Also starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Scott Eastwood and Kurt Russell.

Transformers The Last Knight: “Do you know why they keep coming here to Earth?” Anthony Hopkins asks in the extended Super Bowl spot for director Michael Bay’s film, the fifth installment of the Tranformers series, opening in June. Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer much of an answer, except that a war is about to take place. Also starring Mark Wahlberg.

Logan: “Amazing Grace” is sung throughout the dark commercial for Marvel’s first R-Rated X-Men film, which shows an aging Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman in what he says will be his final bow as the character. Few new details about the film, which also stars Patrick Stewart, are revealed. Logan opens nationwide March 3.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales: Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave” provides the soundtrack for the extended first look at the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean film. The clip focuses on Javier Bardem as the film’s undead villain, Captain Salazar, who along with his crew have “taken command of the sea.” Johnny Depp also reprises his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Look for the film to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend.

A Cure for Wellness: What appears at first to be a commercial for a new wonder drug quickly turns into the promo for this psychological thriller starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Dane DeHaan. A Cure for Wellness opens nationwide February 17.

Life: Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds discover a life form far deadlier than they could have imagined in the new trailer for the sci-fi thriller, bowing March 24.

Ghost in the Shell: Stunning visual effects dominate the new ad for this film starring Scarlett Johansson as a cyborg policewoman trying to chase down a computer hacker. Very little is explained in the clip, so we’ll have to wait until the movie opens May 3.

Baywatch: Like the 1990s TV series on which its based, the clip from the movie, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron as perspective lifeguards, is heavy on cleavage and tanned, well-toned bodies. It hits the theaters May 26.

Stranger Things 2: The trailer for the second season of the hit Netflix series, which also made its debut during the Super Bowl, starts with footage from a classic 1980s Eggo commercial before a graphic warns “The World is Turning Upside Down.” It’s also revealed that the show will return on Halloween, October 31.



















Source:: Entertainment