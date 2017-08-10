Facebook launching new video service, Watch

By ABC News Radio

Image courtesy Facebook(NEW YORK) — Facebook is getting into the video content business with a new service called Watch, the company announced Wednesday.

Watch will feature content from a variety of media partners including Billboard, which will launch a show called “How It Went Down,” in which musicians will recount crazy stories; Time, Inc., which will offer “Celeb Moms Get Real,” a show in which famous mothers talk about parenthood; and Vulture’s “Fan Theories.”

There also will be content from National Geographic, Vox, A&E and various sports leagues like Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA.

The service will be personalized and organized around what a users friends and groups are watching, says Facebook.

Watch will begin rolling out today to a limited group of early user’s before going Facebook-wide at some point in the future.

