Ewan McGregor reportedly splits with wife of 22 years

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(LONDON) — Ewan McGregor and his wife reportedly have called it quits after 22 years of marriage.

A source tells People magazine that the 46-year-old Star Wars actor and his wife, 51-year-old production designer Eve Mavrakis, have been separated since May.

On Sunday, Britain’s The Sun published photos of McGregor kissing his Fargo costar, 32-year-old Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a West London cafe. Afterwards, the two reportedly were seen leaving together on his motorbike.

Winstead shared a photo with McGregor on her Instagram page captioned, “Pretty lovely Canadian Sunday. Good night!”

McGregor and Mavrakis, who met on the set of the British TV crime series Kavanagh QC, were married in 1995.

The couple has four daughters together: Clara, 21; Jamyan, 16; Esther, 15; and Anouk, 6.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment