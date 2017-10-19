"Empire" Recap: "Bleeding War"

By Stephen Iervolino

FOX/Chuck Hodes(NEW YORK) — This week’s episode of Empire, titled “Bleeding War,” begins with a flashback to Cookie during her time in jail, watching Lucious on an episode of BET’s 106th and Park. We soon find out that Cookie is telling Lucious, in the present day, about what life was like for her behind bars, especially when it came to fighting to survive. Here’s some more highlights from the episode:

– Another flashback from Cookie shows Lucious bringing Jamal to visit her in jail on his birthday and abandoning them both. Lucious remembers this event and vows to be a better man, several moments before Claudia appears.

– Lucious makes a grand entrance at Empire. Cookie reminds Jamal and Andre to keep Lucious’ amnesia a secret. In the studio, it’s decided that all of Empire’s top artists will compete against one another during a “20-for-20” competition for the “alpha” spot. Lucious is shocked at Cookie’s ruthlessness when it comes to choosing the best Empire artist for the task.

– Andre lashes out at Anika in an attempt to protect Lucious, who can’t remember Anika and what he’s done to her in the past. He’s also upset because today is the day his wife, Rhonda, died.

– Jamal, who originally didn’t want to participate in the “20-for-20” competition, debuts his new song, “Love Is a Drug,” with Warren as a duet.

– Hakeem and Anika throw Bella a “Prince and Princess” birthday party. At the celebration, Hakeem and Jamal perform Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy.”

– Angelo Dubois arrives at Bella’s party and Anika announces that he will act as her attorney, as she is suing for sole custody of Bella.

– Lucious and Claudia take a trip to Philadelphia, where Claudia proposes an unknown, different path that Lucious can take to turn his life around.

