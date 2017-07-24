"Dunkirk" victorious at the box office with $50.5 million weekend

(L-R) JAMES D’ARCY as Colonel Winnant and KENNETH BRANAGH as Commander Bolton — Warner Bros. Pictures 2017(NEW YORK) — Dunkirk marched to the top of the weekend box office with an estimated $50.5 million debut. Overseas, the film — starring Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and One Direction’s Harry Styles in his acting debut — racked up an additional $55.4 million.
Girls Trip — the R-rated comedy starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish — finished in second place with an estimated $30.37 haul.
Spider-Man: Homecoming bowed in third place, earning an estimated $22 million. Internationally, it took in $33.2 million, bringing its worldwide total to $570 million. War for the Planet of the Apes took fourth place with $20.4 million.
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, rounded out the top five with an estimated $17 million haul.
Wonder Woman tacked on another $4.6 million to its domestic total, surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as the top-grossing film of the summer here in the states.
Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:
1. Dunkirk, $50.5 million
2. Girls Trip, $30.37 million
3. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $22 million
4. War for the Planet of the Apes, $20.4
5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, $17 million
6. Despicable Me 3, $12.7 million
7. Baby Driver, $6 million
8. The Big Sick, $5 million
9. Wonder Woman, $4.6 million
10. Wish Upon, $2.47 million
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Source:: Entertainment