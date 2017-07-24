"Dunkirk" victorious at the box office with $50.5 million weekend

By Stephen Iervolino

(L-R) JAMES D’ARCY as Colonel Winnant and KENNETH BRANAGH as Commander Bolton — Warner Bros. Pictures 2017(NEW YORK) — Dunkirk marched to the top of the weekend box office with an estimated $50.5 million debut. Overseas, the film — starring Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and One Direction’s Harry Styles in his acting debut — racked up an additional $55.4 million.

Girls Trip — the R-rated comedy starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish — finished in second place with an estimated $30.37 haul.

Spider-Man: Homecoming bowed in third place, earning an estimated $22 million. Internationally, it took in $33.2 million, bringing its worldwide total to $570 million. War for the Planet of the Apes took fourth place with $20.4 million.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, starring Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, rounded out the top five with an estimated $17 million haul.

Wonder Woman tacked on another $4.6 million to its domestic total, surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy 2 as the top-grossing film of the summer here in the states.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Dunkirk, $50.5 million

2. Girls Trip, $30.37 million

3. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $22 million

4. War for the Planet of the Apes, $20.4

5. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, $17 million

6. Despicable Me 3, $12.7 million

7. Baby Driver, $6 million

8. The Big Sick, $5 million

9. Wonder Woman, $4.6 million

10. Wish Upon, $2.47 million

