"Dunkirk" fights off "The Emoji Movie" to win the weekend box office

By Music News Group

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Dunkirk topped the weekend box office for the second straight weekend, beating out the week’s new releases, The Emoji Movie and Atomic Blonde. Dunkirk raked in an estimated $28 million. That brings its total earnings in the states to $102 million.

Overseas, the World War II pic made $45.6 million, bringing its international total to more than $131 million. Its worldwide earnings now stand at $234.1 million.

The Emoji Movie began the weekend on a pace to take the top spot, but ended up settling for second place. The animated film, featuring the voices of T. J. Miller, Anna Faris, Patrick Stewart, James Corden and Maya Rudolph brought in an estimated $25 million. Girls Trip finished in third place with an impressive third week performance, grabbing $20 million.

Atomic Blonde, the R-rated action feature starring Charlize Theron, finished a disappointing fourth, managing just $18.5 million.

Spider-Man: Homecoming rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $13.4 million, bringing its domestic total to $278.3. Worldwide, it’s raked in $633.7 million.

Detroit, the crime drama starring John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and Algee Smith, earned an estimated $365,455 in limited release. It expands to wide release next weekend.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Dunkirk, $28.1 million

2. The Emoji Movie, $25 million

3. Girls Trip, $20 million

4. Atomic Blonde, $18.5 million

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $13.4 million

6. War for the Planet of the Apes, $10.4 million

7. Despicable Me 3, $7.7 million

8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, $6.8 million

9. Baby Driver, $4 million

10. Wonder Woman, $3.5 million

