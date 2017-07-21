"Dunkirk" and "Girls Trip" among this week's new releases

By Stephen Iervolino

(L-R) HARRY STYLES as Alex, ANEURIN BARNARD as Gibson and FIONN WHITEHEAD as Tommy in the Warner Bros. Pictures action thriller “DUNKIRK,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Dunkirk — Christopher Nolan’s latest thriller tells the true story of Operation Dynamo, which in 1940 evacuated British, Belgian, Canadian and French soldiers from Dunkirk, France, where they were surrounded by the German army. Starring Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy and One Direction’s Harry Styles in his acting debut. Rated PG-13.

* Girls Trip — Four lifelong friends — played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish — rediscover their wild side during a trip to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Rated R. (TRAILER CONTAINS MILD PROFANITY AND SEXUAL CONTENT)

* Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets — This sci-fi adventure, based on the popular comic book series, centers on an unknown force that threatens Alpha, home to species from a thousand planets. Special operatives Valerian and Laureline — played by Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne, respectively — must find the threat and eliminate it. Also starring Clive Owen, Ethan Hawke and Rihanna. Rated PG-13.







