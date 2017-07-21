Disney Channel’s "Descendants 2" promises more action, more music and more villains

By Stephen Iervolino

Disney Channel – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Sometimes it’s good to be bad. The Villain Kids — aka VKs — are back for more wicked fun in Descendants 2, the sequel to Disney Channel’s popular 2015 film following the sons and daughters of infamous Disney villains.

The story centers around Mal, Evie, Carlos and Jay, teens who left their lives on the Isle of the Lost in favor of a better life on the magical land of Auradon. This time around, Mal — Maleficent’s daughter, played by Dove Cameron — finds herself facing off against her nemesis Uma, the daughter of Ursula.

China Anna McClain joins the cast in this film as the scene-stealing Uma.

“Uma is very angry that the four VKs were taken off of the Isle and now get to live in Auradon and have all of this promise and all of this opportunity and she still doesn’t have that,” McClain says. “So, now she’s coming for blood in this movie. She’s getting her revenge.”

Meanwhile, Evie — The Evil Queen’s daughter, played by Sofia Carson — realizes she doesn’t need a prince to give her a happy ending.

“This time around I think she learns a lot about her herself and faces her fear of going back to the Isle and realizing that she can never be ashamed to be who she is,” Carson says.

Director and choreographer Kenny Ortega, who also helmed the popular High School Musical franchise, promises more action, adventure, music and dancing.

“It’s the biggest Disney Channel movie I think we’ve ever made!” Ortega says.

The film, which also stars Cameron Boyce as Carlos the son of Cruella de Vil and Boo Boo Stewart as Jay the son of Jafar, airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on multiple networks and platforms including Disney Channel, ABC, Freeform and Lifetime.

