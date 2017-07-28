"Detroit," "Atomic Blonde," and "The Emoji Movie" among this week's new release

By Stephen Iervolino

(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* The Emoji Movie — Silicon Valley‘s T.J. Miller heads an all-star voice cast in this animated adventure, revolving around Gene, an emoji with multiple expressions, on a journey to become “normal,” like the other emojis. Also starring Anna Faris, Patrick Stewart, James Corden and Maya Rudolph. Rated PG.

* Atomic Blonde — Charlize Theron stars in this action thriller based on Antony Johnston and Sam Hart’s 2012 graphic novel The Coldest City, about an undercover MI6 agent investigating the murder of a fellow agent in Berlin during the Cold War. Also starring James McAvoy, Eddie Marsan and John Goodman. Rated R.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Detroit — This film from Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker writer and director Mark Boal and Kathryn Bigelow is based on the true story of the 1967 police raid at Detroit’s Algiers Motel, in which three young African American men were killed, amidst a days-long riot. Starring Star Wars‘ John Boyega, Captain America: Civil War‘s Anthony Mackie and Algee Smith. Rated R.

* An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power — A decade after the release of the Academy Award-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, about former United States Vice President Al Gore’s continuing mission to battle climate change, this sequel looks at the progress made to tackle the problem, culminating in the landmark signing of 2016’s Paris Agreement. Rated PG.









