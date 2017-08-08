David Letterman to host Netflix interview series

By ABC News Radio

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — David Letterman is returning to TV, on Netflix.

Letterman will host six one-hour interview shows for an as-yet untitled series, which Netflix bills as “in-depth conversations with extraordinary people, and in-the-field segments expressing his curiosity and humor.”

“I feel excited and lucky to be working on this project for Netflix,” Letterman says in a statement announcing the venture. “Here’s what I have learned, if you retire to spend more time with your family, check with your family first. Thanks for watching, drive safely.”

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos called Letterman ”a true television icon,” adding, “I can’t wait to see him out in the wild, out from behind the desk and interviewing the people he finds most interesting. We’ll have to see if he keeps the beard.”

The series will debut sometime next year.

Letterman first hosted Late Night with David Letterman on NBC from 1982 to 1993, then jumped to CBS, where he hosted Late Show with David Letterman from 1993 until his final broadcast on May 20, 2015, making him the longest-serving late-night host in American television history.

