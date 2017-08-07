Daniel Dae Kim says "self-worth" led to 'Hawaii Five-0' departure

By ABC News Radio

Art Streiber/CBS(NEW YORK) — Daniel Dae Kim, who, along with Grace Park, left CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 ahead of its upcoming eighth season over a lack of pay parity with fellow cast members Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, says his decision was a matter of maintaining his sense of “self-worth.”

At a Television Critics Association event last week, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl and CBS SEVP of Programming Tom Sherman fielded questions questions about Kim and Park’s departures, according to Deadline, explaining, “We never like to lose characters audiences love but that happens on long-running series…We made very lucrative offers to those actors.”

During a Q&A session at Sunday’s TCA promoting the upcoming ABC drama The Good Doctor — on which he serves as executive producer — Kim addressed the departure, saying, “I’ve known Kelly and Thom for a while…I know them, and like them, and am grateful to them for the words they said on their panel the other day.”

“That said, it’s possible to be grateful and respectful, and still maintain a steadfast sense of your self-worth,” he added.

The Good Doctor, starring Bates Motel‘s Freddie Highmore as a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome who joins a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit, premieres September 25 on ABC.

