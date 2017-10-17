"Dancing with the Stars" recap: On Disney night, Jordan gets the first perfect score of the season and Sasha goes home

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LOS ANGELES) — Monday night was “Disney through the ages” night on Dancing with the Stars as the 10 remaining celebrities transformed into characters from their favorite Disney films and danced to songs made famous by them.

Broadway star Jordan Fisher brought the first perfect score of the season with a foxtrot to “You’re Welcome” from Moana. The judges were united in their admiration as Bruno Tonioli pointed out, “this is how you would dance the foxtrot in the 21st Century.”

At the end of the night, in spite of an impressive Argentine tango from Frankie Muniz, who pulled the second highest score of the night with 29, he and Sasha Pieterse were both in jeopardy. In spite of her best efforts, the Pretty Little Liars star was eliminated.

The night kicked off with a salute to Disney and a full-cast performance of “It’s a Small World.” The next two hours featured beloved Disney characters from Mickey Mouse to Tinkerbell as the show highlighted songs from the vast archive of Disney films from 1928 to the 21st Century.

Victoria Arlen and Valentin Chmerkovskiy performed a jazz dance with a Steamboat Willie theme, which was the 1928 cartoon that introduced Mickey Mouse. The inspiring paralympian was decked out in full Mouse regalia complete with painted-on whiskers and impressed the judges for a score of 27.

Vanessa Lachey looked every inch a princess as she waltzed to “Un Jour Mon Prince Viendra” from Snow White for a score of 24.

Lindsey Stirling dazzled with her foxtrot to the Oscar-winning song “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinocchio as the night moved into the 1940s, earning a score of 28.

Nick Lachey’s quickstep with Peta Murgatroyd to “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book was fun but only pulled in a score of 22, the lowest of the night.

Kermit the Frog appeared to cheers as a guest judge when Drew Scott finished his Viennese waltz to “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie and impressed the judges for a score of 25. Kermit awarded him a 10, but host Tom Bergeron said his vote doesn’t count.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinstev performed a Mexican-themed jazz dance to the new song “Remember Me” from the forthcoming Disney Pixar animated feature, Coco, which hits theaters November 22. Bella, who is Mexican-American, was ravishing in her traditional garb and sizzled in her routine, bringing in a 27, the fourth highest score of the night.

The final scores:

Jordan and Lindsay, 30 out of 30

Frankie and Witney, 29

Lindsey and Mark, 28

Nikki and Artem, 27

Victoria and Val, 27

Drew and Emma, 25

Terrell and Cheryl, 25

Vanessa and Maks, 24

Sasha and Gleb, 24

Nick and Peta, 22

Next week is “A Night at the Movies,” featuring music from special guest judge Shania Twain.

Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

