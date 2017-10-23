Corey Feldman busted for pot possession

By Stephen Iervolino

Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Axelle(LOS ANGELES) — Lost Boys star Corey Feldman was arrested for possession of marijuana after his RV was pulled over for speeding in Mangham, Louisiana on Saturday, according to KNOE-TV.

Police initially arrested Feldman for driving with a suspended license, but after arriving at the Mangham Police department, an officer smelled what appeared to be marijuana, according to Chief Perry Fleming.

The 46-year-old actor and musician, who was traveling with his band, was charged with speeding, driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana. He reportedly paid a fine and was released.

Five other members of Feldman’s group were arrested on other drug charges, and released after posting bail.

In a series of tweets, Corey suggested the timing of the arrests seemed ironic.

“NOBODY SPENT THE NIGHT IN JAIL. HOWEVER WE WERE PROMISED THAT THESE CHARGES COULD ALL B DROPPED WITH PROOF OF PROPER SCRIPTS!,” Feldman wrote on Sunday.

“IT WAS A BIT OF A GOOD OL SHAKEDOWN!” he continued. “AFTER WE PAID THEM IN CASH, THEY ASKED 4 PICS & AUTOGRAPHS, & THEN CALLED THE LOCAL PAPER 2 DO INTERVIEWS!”

“I DO FIND THE TIMING OF ALL THIS IRONIC!” he added, seemingly alluding to his comments about sexual abuse of minors in Hollywood, which he recently reiterated in the wake of the Weinstein sex abuse scandal.

