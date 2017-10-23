Confirmed: Justin Timberlake to play Super Bowl halftime show

By Stephen Iervolino

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — It’s official: As rumored, Justin Timberlake will be the halftime performer at Super Bowl 52 February 4 in Minnesota.

The NFL tweeted the announcement Sunday night. And Justin himself took to Twitter postingd a video of himself with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon doing a routine where they turn the phrase “Do you have time?” to “you do halftime.”

Justin’s appearance comes 13 years after his notorious performance with Janet Jackson, which gave us the terms “nipplegate” and “wardrobe malfunction.”

He also appeared during the 2001 halftime show as a member of N’Sync as part of an all-star collaboration that included Britney Spears, Aerosmith, Nelly and Mary J. Blige.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment