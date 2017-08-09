Chloe Grace Moretz says she was body shamed at 15

By ABC News Radio

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Chloe Grace Moretz has always been outspoken about promoting body confidence for everyone, but the actress reveals that a few years back, she was on the receiving end of some intense shaming because of her size.

In an interview with Variety, Moretz, now 20, says that a male co-star made a comment when the cameras were not rolling that really affected her, when she was just 15 years old.

“This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” said Moretz, adding, “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.”

She didn’t name the actor or the movie they were in, but Moretz had a slew of projects in 2012 and 2013, including Kick-Ass 2 and Carrie.

“I went bawling to my brother,” she said. “I had to pick it up and go back on set and pretend he was a love interest, and it was really hard … It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me.”

Moretz called the incident “really, really dark.”

This revelation comes just a couple of months after Moretz spoke out against the marketing campaign for her movie Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs, because she and others felt the advertisements promoted body shaming.

The campaign and billboards read, “”What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?”

May 31, Moretz tweeted, “I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team.”

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn’t approved by me or my team — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

In the animated film, Moretz lends her voice to the leading character of Snow White. After the backlash, the campaign was pulled.

Moretz is about more than empowering women of all sizes. The actress said in 2013, “I have two gay brothers and two straight brothers. And my gay brothers were treated horrifically until they grew up and understood how to deal with it.”

If she sees any inappropriate comments on social media or other platforms directed at her brothers or others in the LGBT community, Moretz said, “I will delete you and I will block you, and you will not be a part of my life if you ever say anything bad about my brothers.”

