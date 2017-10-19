Chelsea Handler's Netflix talk show axed

By Stephen Iervolino

Netflix/Greg Gayne(LOS ANGELES) — Chelsea, comedian Chelsea Handler’s talk show, which has struggled on Netflix, won’t be back for a third season.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Handler insisted she’s walking away from the program so that she can focus on activism against President Trump.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me. From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me,” she wrote.

Among the projects Handler mentions are a documentary with Netflix, “where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough – people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies.”

New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream through the end of the year.

