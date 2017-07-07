Check out the titles and descriptions of the first three "Game of Thrones" Season 7 episodes

Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO(WESTEROS) — After an endless wait, the seventh season of Game of Thrones will premiere in just over a week’s time, and HBO has revealed the titles and descriptions for the first three episodes. Before you get too excited, though, the descriptions don’t divulge too much — though there are a few nuggets of info to pick out.

The season premiere, airing July 16, is called “Dragonstone,” which suggests that Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, will finally arrive at the island that was home to her ancestors. The description reads, “Jon organizes the defense of the North. Cersei tries to even the odds. Daenerys comes home.”

The next episode is called “Stormborn” — Daenerys’ middle name — implying that we’ll have two straight weeks of Dani-focused plotlines. “Daenerys receives an unexpected visitor,” the description reads. “Jon faces a revolt. Tyrion plans the conquest of Westeros.” “Stormborn” premieres July 23.

The third episode is titled “The Queen’s Justice,” and airs July 30. In the episode, “Daenerys holds court,” “Cersei returns a gift” and “Jaime learns from his mistakes.”

Game of Thrones Season 7, the penultimate season of the fantasy epic, will be seven episodes long.

