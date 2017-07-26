Celebrities react to President Trump banning transgender people from US military

By Stephen Iervolino

Trans actress and activist Laverne Cox — ABC/Jeff Neira(LOS ANGELES) — Celebrities and Hollywood have shared their reactions — mostly of outrage — to President Donald Trump announcement Wednesday banning transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. Here are a few of the reactions:

George Takei: History shall record that you are not only the stupidest, most incompetent president ever, but also the cruelest and pettiest. #Shame

Mia Farrow: no. My God. This must be challenged.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: Sending a message that hate & discrimination should be tolerated if it saves us money. A shameful yet unsurprising new low. #EqualityForAll

Yvette Nicole Brown: ICYMI the coward who used “bone spurs” to dodge serving in the military want to bar others who WANT to serve or already ARE.

Alyssa Milano: Well, at least Trump isn’t announcing major policy change on twitter. Oh, wait…

Busy Phillips: Oh, just a reminder that this–NONE OF THIS IS NORMAL.

Stephanie Shepherd: what the actual f*** is happening in D.C?

Zoe Kazan: Every single trans person who has served or WILL serve in our military is braver, stronger & a better patriot & human than @realDonaldTrump

James Corden: Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you… Erm… Call your dad and have a talk. X

Seth Rogen: I’m starting to think they don’t know what these letters actually stand for.

Sandra Bernhard: @Caitlyn_Jenner wake up sweetheart give Your wonderful president a call & discuss #noTransgender in military congrats on a great choice!

Dustin Lance Black: I grew up in a military w/ LGBT people serving in the shadows. We can’t let DT turn back the clock on our brave, trans soldiers. #RISEUP

Mario Batali: wow. did he consider legislation for his cockamamie morning bm thoughts?… or do we bow to the idiot shrine high atop mount misinformed ?

Candis Cayne: As trans women and men We have never asked for anything other than to live our life as our authentic self this hate has to stop!

Andy Cohen: Are you TRYING to be an assh***?

Transgender Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox issued a statement that declared, in part, “This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment