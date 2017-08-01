Carol Burnett heading to Netflix for "A Little Help with Carol Burnett"

By Music News Group

Amanda Edwards/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Carol Burnett will make her return to series TV in Netflix’s original unscripted comedy A Little Help with Carol Burnett, which will pair the comedy legend with a panel of straight-talking four- to eight-year-old kids, to demonstrate how different generations solve life’s biggest problems.

The 12-episode, half-hour series, filmed in front of a studio audience, will feature celebrities and everyday people bringing their real-life problems to a group of kids, who will offer hilarious, hard-hitting advice.

“Someone once asked me how old I am inside,” says Burnett. “I thought about it, and came up with, ‘I’m about eight.’ So it’s going to be a lot of fun playing with kids my age.”

Burnett’s legendary variety-comedy series The Carol Burnett Show, picked up three Emmy Awards over its 11-year run from 1967-78. She’s earned a total of six Emmys over a career that’s spanned five decades.

A Little Help with Carol Burnett is slated to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.

Source:: Entertainment