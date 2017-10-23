"Boo 2! A Madea Halloween" scares off "Geostorm" and "The Snowman" with $21.65 million debut

By Stephen Iervolino

Lionsgate/Chip Bergmann(LOS ANGELES) — Boo 2! A Madea Halloween topped the weekend box office, easily crushing this weekend’s other big releases, Geostorm and The Snowman, with an estimated $21.65 million haul. It becomes the eighth film in Tyler Perry’s Madea series to top the $20 million mark in its debut.



Geostorm — starring Gerard Butler, Andy Garcia and Ed Harris — settled for second place, earning an estimated $13.3 million, followed by Happy Death Day taking third place, with an estimated $9.37 million.

Bowing in fourth place was Blade Runner 2049, hauling in an estimated $7.15 million.

The second of the weekend’s new releases, Only the Brave — starring Josh Brolin and Miles Teller — rounded out the top five with an estimated $6 million take.

The Snowman — starring Michael Fassbender, J.K. Simmons, John Voight and Val Kilmer — posted a disappointing eighth place finish, earning an estimated $3.4 million.

Another debut, the Greg Kinnear and Renée Zellweger-led Same Kind of Different as Me, failed to crack the top 10, earning an estimated $2.56 million.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, $21.65 million

2. Geostorm, $13.3 million

3. Happy Death Day, $9.37 million

4. Blade Runner 2049, $7.15 million

5. Only the Brave, $6 million

6. The Foreigner, $5.45 million

7. It, $3.5 million

8. The Snowman, $3.4 million

9. American Made, $3.16 million

10. Kingsman: The Golden Circle, $3 million

