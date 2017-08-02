Bobby Moynihan says 'Saturday Night Live' in the Trump era "was a completely different machine"

By ABC News Radio

L-R: “Me, Myself & I” Exec. Prod. Dan Kopelman, star Bobby Moynihan; Monty Brinton/CBS(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — After eight years on Saturday Night Live, Bobby Moynihan is leaving for what he hopes will be the greener pastures of his own primetime sitcom — Me, Myself, and I coming this fall on CBS. But at the annual Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday, Moynihan said he was glad he didn’t leave the show a year earlier, for one reason — Donald Trump.

“I felt like I was on one show for eight years, and another show for one year,” Moynihan said. “Like, it was a completely different machine last year.”

“Most of us are sleeping until five o’clock on Monday because we’re recovering, and then Tuesday to Saturday is when we do the show. But with Trump, you would come on Friday and they’d be like, ‘He did something nuts.'” Moynihan said. “Like, ‘We have to re-do everything.’ There were times when they were re-writing cold opens or brand new cold opens on Saturday morning.”

It made for a season that was both exhilarating and exhausting for the cast, but one Moynihan cherishes.

“It was a completely different ballgame last year,” he said. “The hardest year, easily, for me and also weirdly maybe, deep down, one of my favorites. I’m really glad I got to be there for it.”

Moynihan’s new show will follow a man named Alex Riley’s life over fifty years, bouncing back and forth between three distinct periods. Those periods include Riley as fourteen-year-old in 1991, a forty-year old in the present day and a sixty-five year-old in 2042. Moynihan will play Riley as a 40-year-old, while John Larroquette will play the older Riley.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment