"Black Panther" cast headlines "Entertainment Weekly" Comic-Con preview

By Stephen Iervolino

Entertainment Weekly – 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — Ahead of San Diego’s Comic-Con next week, Entertainment Weekly is offering new details about the upcoming Marvel film, Black Panther.

On the cover of EW‘s “Comic-Con Preview” issue, Chadwick Boseman, who plays T’Challa, aka Black Panther; Lupita Nyong’o, who stars as his ex-lover Nakia and Michael B. Jordan, who plays the villain, Erik Killmonger, are suited up in full Black Panther gear.

The film’s director, Ryan Coogler, says fans will likely have trouble identifying who the bad guys and the good guys are in the film.

“In this movie, a lot like politics, it’s a little tricky to define who’s,” he explains. “The film very much plays with those concepts, looking at conflicts and different motivations, and who’s with who.”

Coogler is also chiming in on what makes Black Panther — who is the king of the fictional nation of Wakanda when he’s not being a superhero — so unique from other Marvel characters.

“What makes [him] different…first and foremost, is he doesn’t see himself as a superhero. He sees himself as a politician,” he says.

Black Panther also stars Danai Gurira, Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Daniel Kaluyya and Letitia Wright. The film hits theaters on February 16, 2018, from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

