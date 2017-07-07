Bill Cosby's retrial set for November

By Stephen Iervolino

iStock/Thinkstock

(NORRISTOWN, Penn.) — Bill Cosby will be re-tried in Norristown, Pennsylvania, for alleged sexual assault beginning November 6, according to paperwork obtained by ABC News.

Judge Steven O’Neill, who oversaw the first trial, also ordered attorneys to submit jury selection questions and instructions no later than October 30.

Cosby, 79, was charged more than a year ago for allegedly sexually assaulting former Temple University staffer Andrea Constand in 2004. He pleaded not guilty. According to Constand, who testified for seven hours during the first trial, Cosby gave her pills that rendered her unable to stop his advances, though she said she tried.

Cosby did not testify during the trial, though portions of a formerly sealed deposition the comedian gave in 2005 and 2006 for a civil lawsuit filed by Constand were read aloud. Cosby claimed in that testimony that he gave Constand Benadryl to relax her, after which they had a consensual sexual encounter.

After more than 50 hours of deliberation, the seven-man five-woman jury were unable to render a unanimous verdict, and Judge O’Neill declared a mistrial on June 17.

One juror, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told ABC News that at one point, 10 out of 12 jurors agreed that Cosby was guilty on two counts. However, that juror also said that on count one, which alleged Cosby sexually assaulted Constand, and count three, which alleged Cosby gave her an intoxicant that impaired her for the purpose of preventing resistance, the two jurors who didn’t vote to convict were “not moving, no matter what.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment