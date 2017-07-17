Big Genie Style: Will Smith cast as the Genie in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake

By Stephen Iervolino

(LOS ANGELES) — Disney has officially found its Genie for its live-action remake of Aladdin.

On Saturday, during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, the film company announced that it has cast Power Rangers star Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, newcomer Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Will Smith as the wish-granting Genie.

The 1992 original animated film was a comedic interpretation of an Arabic folk tale about a young man who was granted three wishes by a magical genie in a lamp. The film went on to be the highest-grossing movie of that year, and the theme song “A Whole New World” later won a Academy Award for Best Original Song.

Aladdin is the lastest live-action “retelling” of an animated Disney classic, following in the footsteps of hits like Cinderella, Maleficent, The Jungle Book, and most recently, Beauty and the Beast.

D23 is the official fan expo for The Walt Disney Company, the parent company of ABC News.

