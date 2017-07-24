Ben Affleck disputes rumors he's giving up on Batman

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ben Affleck surprised the comic world’s biggest fans at Saturday’s Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The actor, who debuted as Batman in last March’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, appeared alongside his Justice League co-stars, including Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman; Henry Cavill, Superman; Ezra Miller, The Flash; Jason Momoa, Aquaman; and Ray Fisher, who plays Cyborg.

Affleck used the appearance at Comic-Con to dispute rumors that he’s stepped away from playing the caped crusader in the planned new film, The Batman.

“I’m so thrilled to do it,” Affleck told the cheering crowd. “I know this is a misconception because I didn’t direct it that maybe I wasn’t enthusiastic about it — it’s f****** amazing.”

“Certainly, if the Bat phone rings, I will answer,” Affleck told Entertainment Weekly

Affleck has signed on to make the third solo film, The Batman. Back in January, the actor stepped down from the film’s directorial responsibilities.

After Affleck stepped down from directing The Batman, Warner Brothers tapped Matt Reeves — writer and director of War for the Planet of the Apes. “I would be a f****** ape on the ground for Matt Reeves, never mind being Batman. It’s incredible,” Affleck told the Comic-Con crowd.

During the panel, a new trailer for Justice League also was revealed much to fans delight, and Gadot confirmed that a stand-alone Wonder Woman sequel is in the works. No official word yet on whether or not Patty Jenkins will return as director.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment