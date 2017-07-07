Ben Affleck dating "SNL" producer?

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) –It looks like Ben Affleck has officially moved on from his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source tells E! Online the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star is dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus.

The two, who reportedly met while Ben was doing some work in London, are “in the early stages” of their relationship, according to the insider, who says the duo caught a showing of Sam Mendes’ play Ferryman while abroad last week.

“It’s more than a summer fling,” explains the source. “They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.”

The couple has mostly been keeping the romance under wraps, although they were spotted sharing a “quick date night” in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to the entertainment website.

In April, Ben and Jennifer filed for divorce nearly two years after announcing that they were separating following 10 years of marriage. The two filed for joint legal and physical custody of their children — daughters Violet, 11, and Seraphina, 8, and son Samuel, 5.

