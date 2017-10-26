"Bad Boys" spinoff series with Gabrielle Union on the way?

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) –While Bad Boys III — once called Bad Boys For Life — may never see the light of day, a potential Bad Boy series is reportedly in the works.

Deadline has learned that a television spinoff series is reportedly being shopped around to networks, with the movies’ Jerry Bruckheimer producing, and Gabrielle Union headlining the project.

You may recall Union played Special Agent Sydney Burnett, an undercover DEA agent, in 2003’s Bad Boys II. She was also the sister of Martin Lawrence’s character, Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett, and Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey’s love interest — the latter of whom was played by Will Smith.

Although the series is still in its early stages, The Blacklist writer-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier have already signed on to write the script.

The potential series news comes after BET announced they’re cancelling Union’s Being Mary Jane, ending the series with a fifth season, two-hour movie special.

