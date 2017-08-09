'Bachelorette' runner-up Peter Kraus would "consider" doing 'The Bachelor'

By ABC News Radio

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — After Rachel Lindsay broke up with Peter Kraus on Monday night’s finale of The Bachelorette, fans of the 31-year-old Wisconsin native made #TeamPeter a trending topic on Twitter.

Though there has been a grassroots campaign to make Kraus the next star of The Bachelor, he isn’t sure he’d take the job if it was offered to him.

During a press call on Tuesday, Kraus said he would “consider” the opportunity if it presented itself, but right now, he isn’t thinking about it, as “this entire process has been really tough.”

“Being the head of all this, being in Rachel’s position, as I saw her go through it throughout the entire time, was a lot of pressure. You are the face of a franchise, you’re the face of an entire population of people who love the show and love the people on it and that’s hard,” he said.

In a post-breakup interview with Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, Lindsay told Kraus that perhaps he was not well-suited to the franchise, which she later told reporters was based on a perceived inability to “take a leap of faith.” However, on Tuesday, Kraus told reporters that he isn’t sure whether that assessment is accurate.

“I went into this process open-minded and ready for whatever was thrown at me and I don’t think even with that I was prepared for what was going to happen, and it was extremely tough … for me. And I don’t know if I can get to that level with someone that fast, but I certainly know I tried,” he said.

If he doesn’t get the job, Kraus nominated his friend and former cast mate, Dean Unglert, for the part, saying that he’s “a really good guy” with “a good soul.”

