"Bachelorette" recap: Rachel heads home

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Rodrigo Varela

(LOS ANGELES) — It’s down to the final four on The Bachelorette, and this week was even more special because Rachel Lindsay got to head home with each guy — Bryan, Peter, Eric, and Dean — and get judged by their family and friends.

Eric

Our leading lady heads to Baltimore first to visit Eric. And Lindsay discovered exactly why he’s never brought a home girl before — apparently it’s because Eric was a nerd and got straight A’s in school instead. Still, Eric’s family questioned Lindsay asking her, “What draws you to [Eric?]” And like we all predicted, Lindsay gets final approval from mom.

Bryan

No wonder Bryan and Linsday are so hot and heavy. He’s from Miami and things are definitely heating up. The bachelorette meets his parents and learns that while his dad is quiet, his mom is the real firecracker. In fact, Bryan and his mom are particularly close and may play a role in why he’s still single. His mom actually had a hand in his last breakup. Watch out Lindsay!

Peter

In Madison, Wisconsin, Lindsay learns that if she becomes Peter’s love for life no one would care if they’re an interracial couple. That’s because two of his friends are in interracial couples. Still, Peter and his mom dropped a bombshell. Peter admitted that he’s nervous about eventually proposing and may choke at the final rose ceremony. Later, his mom spilled the beans to Lindsay, saying that she didn’t think her son wasn’t ready for marriage right now. She suggested the two take it slow since she feels her son is ready to commit.

Dean

Lindsay saved the most emotional hometown date for last as she trekked to Aspen to visit Dean’s family. The entire series Dean has been hinting about his father being “eccentric,” but viewers weren’t convinced. Dean’s father converted to Sikh after the death of Dean’s mother and it appears to embarrass Dean. The two go head-to-head with Dean eventually revealing to his dad that he’s still angry that his father wasn’t there for him emotionally when he needed him. When Lindsay tried to mediate, Dean’s father walked off. Tense! Eventually, Dean said he was falling in love with Lindsay but she feels his emotions may be misplaced.

At Monday night’s rose ceremony, Lindsay eventually sends Dean home — not for his eccentric family but because clearly the timing isn’t right in his life.

On next week’s The Bachelorette, the remaining guys meet Lindsay’s family. Watch what happens when it returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.