"Bachelorette" Rachel Lindsay reveals "code name" for her fiance, says, "I'm so ready for it to be over with"

By Stephen Iervolino

(LOS ANGELES) — Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay has found love on the ABC reality show, but of course, she can’t say with whom…yet. That’s why she’s anxious for the show to end, so she and her fiance can go public.

“I’m so ready for it to be over with,” she tells ABC News. “And you’d think it would get easier, maybe as time goes by, like you’re used to it, but no, the more time we spend together, the closer I get to him, and I’m like, ‘Uggh!’ I’m just ready to tell everyone who he is, [so] everyone can see our love and we can just be out in public in the best way.”

Now, Rachel says that she and her man have to meet in secret; she’s even saved him on her phone under an assumed name.

“It is ‘Jerome,'” she reveals. “The secret name is Jerome, and I call him that all the time. I’m so used to it. Like when it’s just the two of us, I’m like, ‘Um, Jerome honey…'”

Unfortunately, Rachel can’t reveal his code name for her, because, she says, “I feel like if I tell you that, then you’ll know [who it is].” Hmm…is that a clue?

Despite all the secrecy, Rachel says, “It’s been exciting, like, I truly feel like I’m living my best life right now. I’m in love, I have a fiance and I’m watching our love story unfold.”

“It’s really been a beautiful thing,” she adds. “And I’m really having so much fun getting the chance to know my fiance even better.”

The Bachelorette airs Monday nights on ABC.

Source:: Entertainment