'Bachelorette Men Tell All' recap: Rachel Lindsay reunites with old flames

Chris Harrison and Rachel Lindsay; ABC/Paul Hebert(NEW YORK) — The men didn’t hold back on The Bachelorette‘s Men Tell All special, a fan-favorite episode in which the rejected suitors face the lady of the hour, Rachel Lindsay.

All of the season’s favorites returned, including Diggy, Dean and Kenny, along with the season’s villains, such as DeMario, Lucas and Lee.

Along with watching hilarious bloopers from the season, some men also cleared up troubling moments from the show.

DeMario defended himself against a woman who popped up on the show, claiming she was his girlfriend. It caused DeMario to be kicked off the show immediately. On the Men Tell All special, DeMario said the two never dated and in fact, the woman was his “side piece.” The audience groaned at his revelation.

When brought to the couch, Kenny said he continued to take the high road for the sake of his daughter, McKenzie, when it came to his disagreements with Lee.

Imagine Kenny’s surprise when the show brought ‘Kenzie out to surprise him. The Bachelorette also revealed the two were getting a surprise trip to Disneyland. How sweet!

We also found out where the men stood when it came to Kenny versus Lee. It seems that the entire house was on Kenny’s side.

“Kenny was probably the most well-liked guy in the house,” Dean said. “Lee made a point to badger certain people and I think it’s unfair to the people he criticized.”

Dean was referring to the fact that Lee, a white man, would often antagonize African-American suitors in the house. Lee had to come face to face with his past when host Chris Harrison pulled up an old tweet, which Lee admitted he wrote, that compared the KKK to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I did not intend for it to come out the way it did,” Lee said when confronted. “I feel like I have a lot to learn.”

Still, that wasn’t good enough for many of the suitors who continued to press Lee for an apology and a denouncement of the tweet. Lee later obliged and even apologized to Lindsay.

Lindsay told him, “You had such strong opinions on such sensitive topics and you turned it into something so ugly.”

“I didn’t want to give any life into you, your opinions or your brief time on the show,” she added. “You had the opportunity to be about something so beautiful and I’m not just talking about me.”

Lindsay said it was particularly bad timing for Lee’s actions since she intended “to be a spokesperson for African-Americans, for women.”

The episode ended on a positive note, with Lindsay teasing that she’s ready to show the world whom she picked. We’ll find out on the season finale of The Bachelorette Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

