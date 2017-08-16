"Bachelor in Paradise" recap: Evan and Carly get married, the cast addresses the shutdown and gets back to the beach

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Paul Hebert(LOS ANGELES) — The second night of the fourth-season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise got underway Tuesday with a wedding and an earnest conversation about the infamous production shutdown.

Host Chris Harrison announced the highly anticipated wedding of Evan and Carly and kicked off the show with a series of flashbacks of the happy couple, the highlight being Evan’s proposal.

We were then treated to flashbacks of other couples who fell in love and got married on the various Bachelor-related shows. There were scenes from the weddings of Trista and Ryan Sutter, who met on season one of the Bachelorette; Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney, from the Bachelor, season 13; Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum from the Bachelorette, season 7; Jade and Tanner Tolbert who fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise season two; and Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici from the season seven of the Bachelor.

After, Harrison officiated at Evan and Carly’s wedding at Playa Escondita resort in Mexico, where the show is filmed. The couple exchanged their own humorous vows, as Evan referred to Carly as an ocean he would never stop exploring and Carly called Evan her lobster. Harrison then made it official and pronounced man and wife.

When the show returned, so did the cast, minus DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. The group sat down on the beach with Harrison and talked about what happened, without getting into specific details. It became clear that there was some concern about DeMario and Corinne’s behavior, but what was of greater importance was an open discussion about behavior when consuming alcohol, race, “slut-shaming” and the nature of consent. Whatever went down between DeMario and Corinne, it was clear that the rest of the cast was going forward newly enlightened.

The rest of the show focused on the cast picking up where they left off after the production shutdown. In the 10 days since they’d been away, some people got closer while others drifted apart. The men and women paired off into two groups, casually chatting about where they stand and who they’re interested in.

So far, it looks like Derek and Taylor are going to mate for life, as the two hit it off and were inseparable. Dean and Kristina and Matt and Jasmine both looked like they were going to follow suit, but by the end of the episode, it was not clear how solid their bonds were, with Dean expressing doubt about things with Kristina and Matt uncertain about committing to Jasmine.

Meanwhile, other two cast members are looking like they’re on thin ice before the rose ceremony next week. Alex seemed to be annoying Amanda, and Lacey cried, saying she wasn’t connecting with anyone so far. However, as the show closed, scenes from upcoming episodes indicate that the group is about to expand with new additions of single men and women.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

