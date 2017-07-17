At Disney fan confab, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Hamill and Josh Brolin talk "Avengers," "Mary Poppins," "Wrinkle in Time"

By Stephen Iervolino

(L-R) James Brolin (Thanos), Chris Helmsworth (Thor) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) face off on stage at D23 — Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — D-23, the official the official Disney fan expo wrapped up in Anaheim, California over the weekend, and offered a trove of information on the studio’s hotly anticipated films.

A Wrinkle in Time star Oprah Winfrey took to the stage to talk about the film, bowing March of 2018. Backstage, Winfrey told ABC News that she was psyched to talk about the film, noting that she and her co-stars “have had tremendous experiences in our lives and done really great things,” adding, “the making of this movie together really bonded us in a way, and the last thing we said on the last day was, ‘We can’t wait for D-23.'”

Emily Blunt, takes over the role of beloved flying nanny Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins Returns, debuting Christmas 2018. Blunt is a huge fan of original Poppins, Julie Andrews, but she wasn’t looking to impersonate her idol, explaining, “I needed to kind of do my own thing and just have a completely fresh take on this script and just work from what I was given.”

The Last Jedi premieres December 15, but Mark Hamill, told ABC News that he loves this time before the movie is out.

“You know, it’s the anticipation of Christmas morning, rather than you know, that sort of Christmas afternoon, kind of vaguely depressed,” he said.

Another highlight fans got to see was the first footage of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War. In it, almost every Marvel superhero battles mega-villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, who enjoyed playing the bad guy, explaining, “I like being this villain. This is like stratospheric and so fantastical and so wonderful and like full regression. So, it’s fun. It’s really fun.”

