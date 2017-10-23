Ashley Judd speaks to ABC's Diane Sawyer about Harvey Weinstein on Thursday

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images for Muhammad Ali Center/Duane Prokop(NEW YORK) — Ashley Judd is continuing to speak out about the alleged misconduct of movie executive Harvey Weinstein, and you can hear what she has to say on Thursday, as she gives her first interview on the subject to ABC’s Diane Sawyer.

The actress and activist grew up in the shadow of country legends The Judds, with sister Wynonnaand mother Naomi rising to superstardom during her formative years. Later, she launched her own equally successful career in Hollywood, starring in movies like Kiss the Girls, the Divergent films, andWhere the Heart Is.

The younger Judd is just one of several big-name actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, among them Angelina Jolie, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow and Rose McGowan. He has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

You can watch Ashley’s interview with Diane starting Thursday morning at 7 a.m. on ABC’s Good Morning America, and then later in the day on both World News Tonight with David Muir and Nightline.

