'Arrested Development' renewed for fifth season on Netflix

L-R: David Cross and Jason Bateman in “Arrested Development”; Mike Yarish/Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Arrested Development will get a fifth season on Netflix.

Series star Jason Bateman made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday, posting a photo of the living room belonging to the series’ Bluth family, captioned, “Here comes trouble. The Bluths move back in on the 8th.”

Bateman tells Deadline that the new season of the show — which ran from from 2003-2006 on Fox, and revived six years later on Netflix — will be the second of a three-act story that started with he first batch of Netflix episodes.

Production is set to begin August 8. The new season of Arrested Development is set to debut in 2018.

