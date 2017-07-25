Anne Hathaway in talks to replace Amy Schumer in Barbie movie

By Stephen Iervolino

ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Is there a Barbie Dream House in Anne Hathaway‘s future?

The Oscar-winner reportedly is in talks to star in Sony’s live-action Barbie movie, based on the iconic Mattel toy line. She would replace Amy Schumer, who was forced to back out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The studio tells Variety that talks are in the very early stages, and scheduling arrangements still need to be ironed out.

In the tradition of films like Splash, Enchanted and Big, the Barbie movie reportedly will find the fashion doll, launched in 1959, banished from Barbieland for not being perfect enough and thrown into a real-world adventure.

Schumer’s departure has delayed production of the film, which was set to begin last month. In spite of that, Sony is sticking with its plan for a June 2018 release date.

Hathaway next will be seen starring opposite Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna in Oceans Eight, opening nationwide in 2018.

Schumer is set to star in the upcoming comedy feature I Feel Pretty, also bowing in 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment