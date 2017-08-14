"Annabelle: Creation" scares up $35 million weekend to top the weekend box office

By Stephen Iervolino

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC(LOS ANGELES) — Annabelle: Creation, the fourth film in The Conjuring film series, topped the weekend box office, with an estimated $35 million haul.

Dunkirk earned an estimated $11.4 million to take the number-two spot. Its total earnings stateside now stand at $153.7 million. The movie added another $14.5 overseas, bringing its worldwide tally to $363.6 million.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, bowed in third place with an estimated $8.9 million weekend. However, the animated adventure — featuring the voices of Will Arnett, Bobby Moynahan, Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph, and Jackie Chan — posted the worst opening numbers for a film playing in more than 4,000 theaters.

The Dark Tower dropped to fourth place with an estimated $7.87 take, and The Emoji Movie rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $6.6 million.

Ingrid Goes West, starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, had one of the year’s best debuts for a film in limited release, earning an estimated $141,216. The Robert Pattinson crime drama, Good Time, another new release, also impressed with a $137,625 haul.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Annabelle: Creation, $35 million

2. Dunkirk, $11.4 million

3. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, $8.9 million

4. The Dark Tower, $7.87 million

5. The Emoji Movie, $6.6 million

6. Girls Trip, $6.5 million

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming, $6.1 million

8. Kidnap, $5.2 million

9. The Glass Castle, $4.87 million

10. Atomic Blonde, $4.57 million

