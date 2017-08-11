"Annabelle: Creation" and "The Glass Castle" among this week's new releases

By Music News Group

Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Friday:

* Annabelle: Creation — The fourth film in The Conjuring film series takes place several years after the tragic death of a dollmaker and his wife’s young daughter. After taking in children from a shuttered orphanage, they are soon targeted by the dollmaker’s possessed creation, Annabelle. Starring Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia. Rated R.

* The Glass Castle — Brie Larson and Woody Harrelson star in this drama based on Jeanette Walls’ 2005 biography about dysfunctional upbringing. Also starring Naomi Watts and Max Greenfield. Rated PG-13.

* The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature — Will Arnett is back as Surly the squirrel in this animated adventure in which he and his friends, must now stop an evil mayor — voiced by Bobby Moynahan — from destroying their home to make way for an amusement park. Katherine Heigl, Maya Rudolph and Jackie Chan also star. Rated PG.

Opening in limited release on Friday:

* Good Time — The crime drama stars Robert Pattinson as a bank robber who finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him. Also starring Jennifer Jason Leigh. Rated R.

* Ingrid Goes West — Parks & Recreation‘s Aubrey Plaza stars as an unhinged Pennsylvania social media stalker who moves to Los Angeles and befriends the object of her obsession — played by Elizabeth Olsen — in this twisted dramedy. Rated R.

* The Only Living Boy in New York — Adrift in New York City, a recent college graduate — played by Callum Turner — sees his world come crashing down at the hands of his father’s mistress. Also starring Jeff Bridges, Kate Beckinsale and Pierce Brosnan. Rated R.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment