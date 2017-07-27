Angelina Jolie tells "Vanity Fair" about "difficult" split with Brad Pitt; reveals Bell's palsy diagnosis

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Harold Cunningham(LOS ANGELES) — In an in-depth interview with Vanity Fair, Oscar-winner Angelina Jolie talks about her upcoming projects, her family life following her split from husband Brad Pitt, and reveals some recent health scares.

Following surgery to remove her ovaries as a preventative measure against cancer, Jolie, 42, says she began menopause and developed hypertension, both side-effects of the operation. In addition, the left side of her face began to droop last year, leading to a diagnosis of Bell’s palsy.

She credits acupuncture with helping her facial nerves recover. Despite having drier skin and some extra gray hairs — “I can’t tell if it’s menopause or if it’s just been the year I’ve had,” she jokes — Jolie is taking the changes in stride.

“I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I’m being smart about my choices, and I’m putting my family first, and I’m in charge of my life and my health,” she says. “I think that’s what makes a woman complete.”

Jolie’s “very proud” of her kids: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. “They’re six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals,” she says. She added of the “difficult” time that led to her break-up with Pitt, “They’ve been very brave …We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing…They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from…things in life.”

Jolie and Pitt split after an allegedly drunken outburst from the actor aimed at Maddox. About her relationship with Pitt now, she offered, “We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal.”

