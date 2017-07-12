"America’s Got Talent" Recap: Singing doctor, killed weeks before his audition aired, is honored

By Stephen Iervolino

NBCUniversal Media – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The America’s Got Talent auditions continued Tuesday night with more singers, comedians and acrobats, including a singing doctor who died in a tragic car accident just weeks before his audition aired.

Here are some of Tuesday’s highlights:

Music helped 13-year-old Angelina Green through her parents’ divorce, and following her cover of The Pretenders’ “I’ll Stand by You,” it became her ticket to the next round of competition. Simon declared that the performance, “made my goose bumps get goose bumps.” Heidi Klum was so moved, she pressed her “Golden Buzzer,” sending Angelina directly to the live rounds.

Balancing acrobat Jonathan Rinny performs with circuses around the world and wowed the AGTjudges with his act that included balancing on a stack of skateboards, among other things. Simon called it “the best Rolla Bolla act I’ve ever seen.” Rolla Bolla is a term for classic balancing props, such as cylinders and boards. Jonathan received four yeses and moved on to the next round.

New York City subway singer Mike Yung delivered a soulful version of The Righteous Brothers’ classic “Unchained Melody,” and drew a mixed reaction from the judges. Simon hailed Mike as “the real deal,” and Howie Mandel agreed. However Mel B and Heidi both felt Yung was a little “rough around the edges.” After Simon and Howie each voted yes, and Mel B voted “no,” Heidi – after careful thought – gave the singer his third yes, advancing him to the next round.

The show ended on a sad note, with a graphic appearing on the screen noting, “On June 11, one of our contestants, Brandon Rogers, tragically passed away in a car accident. At the request of his family, we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you.” Rogers’ then was seen performing Stevie Wonder’s “Ribbon in the Sky,” earning four yesses and a trip to the next round. The show closed with Rogers calling his parents to tell them the good news, and another graphic that read: “BRANDON ROGERS, October 30, 1987-June 11, 2017. Thank you for sharing your talent.”

Also advancing after Tuesday’s show were German Conejo Dance Company, comedian Harrison Greenbaum, father and son acrobats Danylo and Oscar and 16-year-old singing, dancing twins Mirror Image.

America’s Got Talent airs again next Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

