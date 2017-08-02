"America’s Got Talent" recap: Laverne Cox sends a nine-year-old-singer straight to the live rounds as seven more acts advance

By Music News Group

Justin Lubin/NBC(NEW YORK) — The Judge Cuts continued on Tuesday’s edition of America’s Got Talent, with seven more of the acts that made it through the auditions advancing to the Live Rounds.

Dancer Oscar Hernandez; dance troupes Brobots & Mandroids and Diavolo; roller skating duo Billy and Emily England; singer Mike Yung; and comedian Preacher Lawson all advanced. Nine-year-old singer Celine Tam was sent straight to the Live Rounds via “the Golden Buzzer.”

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B were back behind the judges’ table to offer their opinions and decide which acts would advance. Helping them this week was Laverne Cox.

Here’s a rundown of some of Tuesday’s highlights:

34-year-old dancer Oscar Hernandez is a choreographer who dreams of taking center stage. Backed by a group of cheerleaders, he strutted his stuff to “Bang Bang” by Jessie J featuring Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, and blew the judges away. Cox called the husky dancer, “Large and in charge.”

56-year-old New York City subway singer Mike Yung tackled Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.” Simon applauded Yung for having “paid your dues,” adding that he had such a great heart [and] such a great talent.”

Dance ensemble Brobots & Mandroids — a few bodies shorter than last time because their parents wanted them to focus on school — brought the audience to life with their precision dance moves. Cox thought they were “hot”; Heidi declared they brought their “A” game and Simon said they had a “likeability” to them.

Celine Tam, a nine-year-old with a powerhouse voice, belted out Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You” and brought everyone to their feet. Cox, who had earlier said she was looking for an act that blew her away, saw that in Tam, and hit her Golden Buzzer, sending the youngster straight to the Live Shows.

Dance troupe Diavolo employs massive sets that they incorporate into their choreography. The concept of Tuesday’s routine was a moving train on which they performed their acrobatic moves. Cox enjoyed the act, but wondered if there was a place for them in the real world outside of the show.

The judges loved Preacher Lawson’s brand of stand-up comedy, which combined physical humor with witty observations, this week about the pitfalls of online dating. Mel B said she didn’t want it to stop. Simon agreed, adding that Lawson had “star quality.”

Brother and sister roller skating act Billy and Emily England thrilled with their daring lifts and spins. Heidi called them “the best act of the day.”

The Judge Cuts conclude with Seal as the guest judge when America’s Got Talent returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

