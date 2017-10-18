Amazon Studios President Roy Price resigns amid harassment allegation

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images for Sundance Film Festival/Jerod Harris (LOS ANGELES) — Amazon Studios President Roy Price has resigned, ABC News has confirmed.

Price was put on leave last week, following an allegation of sexual harassment involving Isa Hackett, an executive producer on the network’s series The Man in the High Castle.

Hackett told The Hollywood Reporter last week that in 2015, Prince allegedly propositioned her in a cab on the way to an Amazon party, but she told him she has a wife and children.

She said that Price did not give up and that she later reported the incident to Amazon executives.

“We take seriously any questions about the conduct of our employees,” an Amazon spokesperson told THR. “We expect people to set high standards for themselves; we encourage people to raise any concerns and we make it a priority to investigate and address them. Accordingly, we looked closely at this specific concern and addressed it directly with those involved.”

After the incident, Hackett said she hasn’t seen Roy.

“I don’t feel afraid of him, but it’s difficult after you report something because you’re carrying this anxiety about how to interact with somebody if and when you do see them. You’re aware that other people may or may not know about it,” she said.

ABC News has reached out to Price’s attorney for comment but did not immediately hear back.

