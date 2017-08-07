Amazon acquires movie starring Cate Blanchett as Lucille Ball

By ABC News Radio

Marvel Studios/Disney(NEW YORK) — Two years ago, it was announced that Cate Blanchett would star in a biopic of TV legend Lucille Ball, written by Aaron Sorkin. Now, the project has a name, and a home.

Deadline reports that the movie, called Lucy and Desi, has been acquired by Amazon Studios, and a search for a star who’ll play Ball’s husband and I Love Lucy co-star Desi Arnaz is already on. Javier Bardem is one name that’s supposedly in the mix.

The film, authorized by the couple’s children Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill and Desi Arnaz Jr., will focus on Ball’s stormy marriage to Arnaz, even as their business partnership produced TV classics.

In addition to I Love Lucy, Ball and Arnaz also created the successful Desilu Production company, which brought us Star Trek, I Spy, Hogan’s Heroes, My Favorite Martian, Family Affair, That Girl, and Mission: Impossible, among many others.

Lucille ball died in 1989, just over two years after Desi passed away.

