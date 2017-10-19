Alyssa Milano on the #MeToo campaign: "We are going to be vocal until this stops"

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/David Livingston(NEW YORK) — On Thursday, actress Alyssa Milano said the chorus of millions of women who have come forward with their allegations of sexual abuse and harassment using the “#metoo” hashtag won’t be silenced anytime soon.

“We are going to be vocal until this stops,” Milano, 44, said in an exclusive interview on Good Morning America. “Not one more. It stops here.”

The “me too” movement was started in 2007 by activist Tarana Burke to aid sexual assault survivors in underprivileged communities. But Milano, a mother of two, was one of the first to share the call for women to use the “#metoo” hashtag this week. She wrote on Twitter, “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted, write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.”

As of Thursday morning, there have been 1.4 million and counting tweets that include the hashtag, along with more than 13 million posts, comments and reactions on Facebook, from celebrities to everyday people.

Milano called herself a “vessel” for the millions of women and men who are now publicly acknowledging they have faced sexual abuse or harassment. She said it is her mission to make sure the movement becomes more than just a hashtag.

“This is your movement, women,” Milano said. “This is your time, and if I can be the vessel and hold the bullhorn for you guys to shout as loud as humanly possible, then I’m honored to do so.”

