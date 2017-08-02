All-star guest roster sings in New 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' trailer

By ABC News Radio

Courtesy Apple Music(LOS ANGELES) — It almost begs the question: who isn’t in the new trailer for Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series?

The new teaser, which dropped Tuesday ahead of the series debut next week, is jammed with music, movie and TV stars, including Will Smith Jada Pinkett Smith, Metallica, black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, singers Usher and Ariana Grande, sports celebs LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal, Miley Cyrus, Fast and Furious franchise stars Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Shakira, Queen Latifah, Game of Thrones stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Chelsea Handler, Jessica Alba, actor/wrestler John Cena, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michael Strahan, country star and The Voice coach Blake Shelton, Sheryl Crow, Seth MacFarlane – it just goes on.

All the stars are singing and dancing to their favorite songs, while the James Brown funk classic “Get Up Offa That Thing” plays underneath.

The premiere episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series arrives August 8 on Apple Music will feature Will Smith and host James Corden. Two new episodes will debut weekly thereafter until the standalone finale episode.

