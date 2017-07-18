Alec Baldwin to star in TV adaptation of "A Few Good Men"

By Stephen Iervolino

NBC/Andrew Lipovsky(NEW YORK) — On the heels of his two Emmy nominations last week, Alec Baldwin has been tapped to play Col. Nathan Jessep in NBC’s live adaptation of Aaron Sorkin’s 1989 Broadway hit-turned Oscar winning movie A Few Good Men.

“Alec is one of our greatest actors. Having him play this role — live onstage for a television audience — is a dream come true,” says Sorkin. “This will be a brand new take on Nathan Jessep and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms.”

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt adds, “Alec is the most multi-faceted actor in the world and his range is incomparable. He will put his own inimitable stamp on the role of Col. Jessep in a play that is still as surprising and relevant as ever, from one of the most gifted writers working today.”

Baldwin and Sorkin will join Hairspray Live!‘s Craig Zadan and Neil Meron as executive producers. Sorkin will write the teleplay adaptation of A Few Good Men, which opened on Broadway to critical acclaim in 1989. Three years later, it was adapted it as a feature film starring Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.

A Few Good Men centers on inexperienced military lawyer Lt. Daniel Kaffee, who faces off against the tough Col. Jessep while defending Marines on trial for murder.

The production marks NBC’s first live production of a Broadway drama in more than 50 years. It follows the network’s TV adaptations The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live! and Hairspray Live!

A Few Good Men is set to air in 2018. An airdate has yet to be announced.

Source:: Entertainment