Alec Baldwin returns as 'Match Game' host; '$100,000 Pyramid,' 'Celebrity Family Feud' also get pickups

By ABC News Radio

ABC/Heidi Gutman(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — ABC has renewed Match Game for a third season, and inked a two-year deal with host Alec Baldwin to develop scripted and unscripted shows, the network announced at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Sunday.

“Alec’s quick wit, charm and star power set the stage for an unadulterated and can’t-miss hour of television each week on Match Game,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “The series is an integral part of ABC ‘Fun & Games,’ and I’m glad to have it and Alec back.”

Baldwin earned a 2017 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

ABC also announced season-three pickups for $100,000 Pyramid, hosted by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, as well as the Steve Harvey-hosted Celebrity Family Feud.

“Returning for season three definitely goes under the category ‘Things that are Awesome,’” said Strahan. “It has been such an honor continuing the legacy of the legendary Dick Clark as host of Pyramid. Looking forward to another season of giving away ABC’s money.”

Harvey also is excited for his show’s return, joking, “The politically correct reason that Celebrity Family Feud has struck a chord is because it’s a great show where people can play along at home and everyone can join in on the fun. The true reason it’s a success is because they went and got me to host. It’s been a blessing to host this show, I’m one of those people who loves what they’re doing.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: Entertainment