After Weinstein allegations, Rose McGowan to speak at Women's Convention

Getty Images/Michael Tullberg(MICHIGAN) — One of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, Rose McGowan, will be making her first public appearance since the exposes in The New York Times and The New Yorker about allegations of sexual misconduct against the disgraced movie producer.

McGowan will be the opening speaker at the Women’s Convention, an event full of workshops, strategy sessions and forums being held this weekend in Detroit.

The Charmed actress is slated to deliver opening remarks on Friday morning and take part in a panel Friday afternoon titled “Fighting for Survivors of Sexual Assault in the Age of Betsy DeVos.”

McGowan was among the actresses cited in the initial New York Times report earlier this month as having settled harassment claims with Weinstein, though she did not comment for the article.

Since that time, McGowan has used Twitter to publicly accuse Weinstein of raping her.

Through representatives Weinstein has repeatedly denied allegations of rape, a spokesperson for Weinstein saying again Tuesday in a statement to ABC News, “Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

Dozens of women have come forward over the past two weeks to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and, in some cases, sexual assault. The board of the Weinstein Co. terminated the producer and he later tendered his resignation from the board.

Weinstein also was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and the Producers Guild of America has voted to begin termination proceedings against him. A final determination in that case will be made next month.

