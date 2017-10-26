Actress sues the Weinstein Co., alleging negligence

By Stephen Iervolino

Getty Images/Frederick M. Brown(NEW YORK) — An actress who alleges that Harvey Weinstein forced oral sex on her in 2010 has sued the studio he co-founded, alleging negligence.

According to paperwork obtained by ABC News, actress Dominique Huett, who has appeared on Blue Bloods, claims that board members of the Weinstein Co. were aware of Weinstein’s history of alleged sexual misconduct and did nothing about it.

Huett is seeking unspecified damages of not less than $5 million.

“[The Weinstein Co.] knew or should have known that Weinstein was unfit and that this unfitness created a particular risk to others,” the lawsuit reads. “[It] did not act in a reasonable manner by failing to terminate Weinstein and instead continued to allow him to meet with prospective actresses in private areas with the knowledge that there was a substantial likelihood for sexual misconduct.”

Huett claims that she met with Weinstein at a hotel seven years ago to discuss her career. He suggested they continue their meeting in her hotel room, the lawsuit states, where he demanded that she give him a massage. According to the lawsuit, she noted that she said no, but he insisted. After the massage, she claims he forced oral sex on her, and then he masturbated in front of her, the lawsuit states.

A spokesperson for Weinstein told ABC News in a statement Tuesday: “Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.” ABC News reached out to a representative for the Weinstein Co. for comment Wednesday on the recent allegations but did not hear back.

Bob Weinstein, a co-founder of the Weinstein Co. and Harvey Weinstein’s younger brother, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that he and his fellow board members “did not know the extent” of the allegations.

